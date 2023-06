Musician Jacob Obunga alias Otile Brown has announced that he has parted ways with his manager Joseph Noriega after six years.

Otile announced the end of what he termed an “Incredible Journey” through a press release on his social media handles.

He thanked Noriega for his contribution to his musical journey saying he shaped him as an artist.

The singer assured his fans that the music will continue despite parting ways with Noriega.