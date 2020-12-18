Mercy Masika, Tanasha Donna and Sauti Sol also make it to Boomplay’s list
2020 was a less than ideal year for everyone owing to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus that had people the world over spend the better part of the year in quarantine.
However, despite it all, the music world continued to create and share their art with us and Kenyans responded by streaming more and tuning in to live shows throughout the year.
From Nyashinski’s Lucky you album to Otile Brown’s love album aptly called Just in love to Nadia Mukami’s afro pop album, African Popstar, the Kenyan music scene had plenty to offer. And it has paid off according to Boomplay’s end of the year fact sheet.
Boomplay, the top music streaming service in Africa, with over 50M monthly listeners have named Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, Nadia Mukami, Mercy Masika and Tanasha Donna Kenya’s most streamed artists.
Sauti Sol makes it to the list with the second most streamed Kenyan album while Breeder LW joins the list on Kenya’s most streamed newcomers.
Here are the most streamed artists, albums and newcomers of 2020.
Top 3 Streamed Kenyan albums
Otile Brown – Just in love
Sauti Sol – Midnight Train
Nadia Mukami – African Popstar
Top 3 Streamed Kenyan male artists
Otile Brown
Khaligraph Jones
Nyashinski
Top 3 Streamed Kenyan Female Artists
Nadia Mukami
Mercy Masika
Tanasha Donna
Top 3 breakout Kenyan artistes
Nadia Mukami
Tanasha Donna
Breeder LW