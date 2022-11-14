Otula urges the government to provide athletes with enough security

The Kenya Basketball Federation Chairman Paul Otula has called upon the government to take care of the wellbeing and security of the local sportsmen and women in the wake of reports of criminal gangs terrorising Nairobi City residents.

The long-serving sports admnistrator and National Olympic Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) executive member noted that lives of the athletes in Nairobi is in danger due to the escalating number of mugging incidents, especially in major parts of the county.

“We are really worried about the safety of our players as they travel home after league games. We humbly request the government to protect our athletes .Sports is key economic activity to our country locally and internationally. The criminals must be apprehended. They should not get away with this heinous act.Its so sad for such talented Basketballer to die at his prime age” he said.

The 2022 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League both men and women is currently underway having started in June with various fixtures being played in Nairobi’s Nyayo national stadium among others.

The 2022-2023 Kenya Premier League season is also expected to kick-off this weekend on November 19 with eight matches scheduled to be played on that day.

Among the fixtures lined up for Kenya’s capital include record champions Gor Mahia who will open their new season account against Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo Stadium besides Ulinzi Stars hosting AFC Leopards in their new state-of-the-art facility at the Langata. barracks.

Talanta will dare Kariobangi Sharks at Moi Stadium, Kasarani. Kenya Police have a tough battle against KCB at Kasarani Annex. Nairobi City Stars will settle scores with Bidco United at the same venue in the second match of the day.

Ingwe team manager Albert Wesonga echoed Otula’s sentiments saying that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure Kenyans are safe in every part of the country.

“On Saturday we play Ulinzi Stars and as you know AFC Leopards enjoys huge fanatical following in the country and most of our supporters want to show up and rally behind their team but recent cases of Insecurity are scaring them but we know our security agencies led by the new IG are upto the task and are doing everything to restore order” remarked Wesonga

Already the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says a reshuffle of the Nairobi County Police command will take place effective immediately to combat the rising cases of insecurity in the county.

Kindiki, who was addressing the media outside Harambee House today confirmed that there is a small group of criminals, armed with knives and other light weapons who are terrorisimg the residents of the city as well as a few other urban centres.

“Those boys who have dared the government and want to tell us that they can take over the city and make it a city of crime, we have heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” said Kindiki.