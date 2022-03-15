Otwala cautions against bribery in police recruitment

The Vice Chairperson of National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Alice Otwala has cautioned prospective recruits to the Police Service against falling prey to fraudsters.

Dr. Otwala said that the upcoming recruitment will be based on merit and warned the public against being conned by fraudsters masquerading as recruitment agents.

“As a Commission, we would like to warn the public against giving any bribes to secure recruitment to the National Police Service, we also urge the candidates to report to authorities anybody demanding bribes from them,” she said.

Otwala made the remarks Monday when she met youths in Homa Bay County ahead of a recruitment exercise scheduled for March 24.

She noted that the Commission delegated the duty of conducting the exercise to the Inspector General of Police (IG) who has already advertised the slots.

The Vice Chairperson said that they have engaged the youths in various counties in preparation for the recruitment. “We are equipping them with what it takes to be a police officer, the mandate and the requirements for the recruitment,” she said.

The Commissioner outlined that besides the minimum academic qualifications for various cadres, one must be a Kenyan Citizen with an Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Good Conduct amongst other requirements.

“The prospective recruits must ensure that they are physically and medically fit due to the rigorous nature of the exercise,” she added.

Otwala encouraged people living with disabilities to apply for vacancies for civilians in the national police service.