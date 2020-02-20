Ouma, Oliech return to Kenya Sevens squad

Experienced players Oscar Ouma and Sammy Oliech have made a return to the Kenya national rugby sevens team after almost a year and a half out.

The two have been absent from the national sevens team since the 2017/2018 season.

Oscar Ouma and Sammy Oliech have been named in the national rugby sevens team ahead of the fifth and sixth HSBC Sevens World Series legs.

Oliech would have been part of the squad from the start of the season but was pegged back by injury, but he is now available for next weekend’s Los Angeles 7’s as well as the Vancouver 7’s a week later.

Also returning to the squad is Jacob Ojee and Dan Sikuta, both who missed the last two legs of Hamilton and Sydney.

Bush Mwale, Geoffrey Okwach, Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi and Nelson Oyoo have been dropped from the squad.

Kenya has been pooled in group B of the Los Angeles leg alongside giants South Africa, Ireland and Canada.

After the first four legs of the series played in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney, Kenya is ranked 11th on 26 points, seven points behind 10th placed Canada and a whooping 50 points behind series leaders New Zealand.