Ouma: SOYA awards nomination a strong motivation

Harambee Starlets tactician David Ouma says his nomination to the Coach of the year category in the upcoming Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Awards gives him the push to aim for more achievement’s this year.

The Soya awards gala will be held on 24th of this month at the Mombasa Sports Club.

David Ouma led Harambee Starlets to their first-ever CECAFA Women Championship title in 2019 in Tanzania.

The achievement came after narrowly missing out on Olympics Qualification after falling to Zambia in the fourth qualification round.

Starlets had trounced heavyweights Ghana and Malawi in the run up to their Zambia qualifier.

The Starlets will in June this year, take part in the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers, whose final tournament will be played in November.

The team is also aiming for a place in the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup.

Ouma will contest for the award against Vihiga Queens Coach Alex Alumirah, Morans Basketball Coach Carey Odhiambo, KCB Rugby coach Curtis Olago and Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok.

Elsewhere, Vincent Mutai, who won an unprecedented three gold medals from the International Para Athletics Championships last year and the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year Samuel Muchai are among the nominees for the 2019 Sportsman Living with a Disability category for the Sports Personality of The Year (SOYA) Awards set for 24th this month at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The other nominees are Onesmus Mutinda , who also won three gold medals from the Special Olympic Games and John Koech and David Omondi.

Asiya Sururu, who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in rowing and World Para Athletics bronze medalist Nancy Chelagat highlight the 2019 Sportswoman Living with a Disability category.

The list of nominees for the award was released by SOYA Awards committee with the awards gala set to be held in Mombasa on 24th this month.