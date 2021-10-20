Our historical ties should bind us together, visiting Malawian President Chakwera urges

Visiting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed the strong bond of friendship and historical bilateral ties that exist between Kenya and Malawi.

Chakwera who was the Chief Guest at Mashujaa day celebrations held at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga county Wednesday, recalled the two nation’s struggle for independence and the liberation that came simultaneously.

Accompanied by First lady Monica Chakwera, the Malawian leader said it was not by accident that the two countries had a lot in common including a shared vision birthed by founding fathers the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

He stated that Kenya and Malawi struggle for independence did not only take place simultaneously but also symbiotically saying the events should form the bedrock of renewed relations.

Chakwera who started his speech in Swahili before switching to his American accent urged the two counties to unite in safeguarding their future of shared exchanges, prosperity and victories, celebrations and heroes.

“The struggle of independence in Kenya and Malawi is one of the things that bind us together because the struggle was layered by patriots who sacrificed their freedoms to safeguard ours. It was a fight against the same foreign oppression, a battle fought in the same decade and it is not by accident, seven months later after Kenya’s independence in 1964, Malawi followed suit and less than five years later Mzee Kenyatta hosted our founding father to a similar function like today” he narrated amid applause.

He called for collaborative efforts in securing mutual interests for both Kenya and Malawi

“ Kenya’s joy is Malawis Joy. Therefore let’s renew our brotherhood in struggles we face and share, rekindle the flames of love and friendship between our people, reignite the solidarity our nation founders established between us and enjoy the freedom that lights our future of shared exchanges, prosperity and victories, celebrations, and heroes” he appealed.

Chakwere said Malawians value Kenya no wonder his administration in August prioritized expansion works on the Kenyatta Drive which is among the three roads in Malawi named after Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks Thursday at State House.