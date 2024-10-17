After a successful run at international film festivals, the critically acclaimed documentary ‘Our Land, Our Freedom’ will make its Kenyan premiere at the Nairobi Film Festival on 26th October 2024.

Directed by Kenyan filmmakers Meena Nanji and Zippy Kimundu, the film brings to light Kenya’s colonial past through the untold stories of freedom fighters and their families.

The documentary follows the extraordinary journey of Mukami and Wanjugu Kimathi, the widow and daughter of Dedan Kimathi, one of Kenya’s most iconic freedom fighters.

Their mission, to locate Dedan Kimathi’s remains and expose the brutal realities of British colonialism in Kenya, including concentration camps, land theft, and the oppression faced by those who resisted colonial rule.

“Our Land, Our Freedom” is not just a film; it’s a reclamation of history. This is a Kenyan story told by Kenyans, focusing on the lived experiences of those who fought for independence but whose stories have been sidelined in history books.

“It’s about honouring our freedom fighters and confronting the lasting impact of colonialism that still affects us today,” said directors Meena Nanji and Zippy Kimundu.

Having premiered at the prestigious IDFA (International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam) in November 2023, ‘Our Land, Our Freedom’ has since captivated audiences at major festivals, including Sheffield Doc Fest, Movies That Matter at The Hague (where it received an honorary mention), FIFDH Geneva, and Docs Barcelona (Special Jury mention and the Catalonia Amnesty International Award).

The film’s African premiere at the Encounters Documentary Festival in South Africa earned it the ‘Encounters Adiaha Award for Best Documentary by an African Woman,’ followed by a win for Best Documentary at the Zanzibar Film Festival in 2024.

Now, it returns to Kenya, where its powerful narrative will deeply resonate with local audiences.

The film stands out for its deeply personal storytelling, featuring firsthand accounts from Kenyan freedom fighters and land rights advocates.

Wanjugu Kimathi’s journey is central to the narrative, and her transformation into a leading advocate for justice and land resettlement underscores the film’s relevance to ongoing struggles over land and identity in Kenya.

In making Our Land, Our Freedom, the filmmakers have emphasised the importance of telling the story from a distinctly Kenyan perspective.

Rather than relying on foreign narrators or experts, the film elevates Kenyan voices, providing an authentic and powerful account of the country’s history.

“It’s crucial that we own our history, and this film is our way of ensuring that the legacy of our freedom fighters is preserved for future generations,” added the directors.

The film is produced by Meena Nanji (Twende Pictures), Zippy Kimundu (Afrofilms International Ltd), and Eliane Ferreira (Muitaquitã Filmes) alongside executive producer Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) and a Kenyan production crew.

The Kenyan Premiere is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from 7:00 pm at Prestige Cinema.