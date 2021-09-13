Our priority is to maintain stay in the league, says Vihiga Bullets CEO

A week after their elevation to Football Kenya Federation Premier League after finishing second in National Super League [NSL],Vihiga Bullets have reiterated their commitment to continue working hard in order to cement their position in the top tier.

The western based outfit secured a 2-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium to end on 64 points from 37 matches and grab the second automatic promotion slot after champions Talanta FC.

⏫| Hello Vihiga Bullets FC. Let's welcome the new boys to the league#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/TAHQYQUpsy — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 5, 2021

Club Chief Executive Officer Collins Juma has emphasized on the need for his side to continue putting in hard work,maintain discipline and team spirit in a bid to sustain their stay at the top.

“The boys worked hard last season. Despite the tough economic situation they really did us proud. We will strive to remain in the Premier League if not fighting for top finish during the season. The squad is able and boys are in good spirit and raring to go” he said.

The team which is being sponsored by former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has grown in leaps and bounds over a short period and is further calling upon support from like minded partners and corporates.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal for financial aid as this would help us in the successful running of the team’s operations.It was hard last season because without a team sponsor it’s not that easy.Special thanks to our patron Hon Akaranga for always standing by us.We urge the rest to emulate on him and come on board” added Juma.

Assistant coach Milton Odera who played an instrumental role of the team’s successful campaign in the league promotion at the third time of asking said as technical staff they will do all the best to improve the squad as they seek to compete at a higher level next year.

“We barely have time to celebrate because we have to start preparations for the next season as soon as we can.Obviously our first aim is to keep our best players in the team and then we will assess the areas we will need to strengthen before the new season starts.” remarked Odera.

The Communications Authority-sponsored side FC Talanta were crowned NSL Champions after a great season having collected 72 points under seasoned coach Ken Kenyatta who galvanizing a formidable force that earned them their biggest achievement since inception.

Their title triumph and subsequent promotion to the FKF-Premier League was a culmination of nine years of anguish in which the team had unsuccessfully attempted promotion five times since 2016.

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed September 25 as the date to kick off the new 2021-22 Premier League season.