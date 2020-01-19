Confusion has rocked the University of Nairobi barely 24 hours after Education CS George Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Kiama as the Vice Chancellor.

Kiama has vowed to remain put even as Issac Mbeche who was appointed acting VC moved in and ordered he be locked out of office.

The appointment of Professor Stephen Kiama on the 5th of January as UoN Vice chancellor sparked controversy leading to a decision by the Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to revoke his appointment and dissolve the board.

A move that has received backing from the student’s body who are demanding due process in appointment of a new VC.

However the dethroned vice chancellor Stephen Kiama has dismissed the decision removing him from office and has continued to issue parallel orders to those of Professor Issac Mbeche who was appointed in an acting capacity.

In a notice by CS George Magoha Prof.Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Human Resource and Administration at the university.