Outcry as 14-year girl is defiled, killed in Kitale

Police in Kitale have launched investigations into the murder of a 14-year girl whose death has raised outcry among area residents.

Mary Erusa, a pupil at Nabiswa primary school, is said to have went missing yesterday after she had been sent by her parents to buy cereals at the local market.

Her disappearance prompted her family and neighbours to launch a search and rescue operation with the mother reporting the matter at the Moi’s bridge police station.

According to her mother Lydiah Omega, her body was discovered earlier today at a nappier grass farm about 3 kilometers from her home.

Her body was found stuffed in a sack with residents saying she appeared to have been defiled before she was eventually killed.

Moi’s bridge Chief Wilson Sirma said security officers have launched a manhunt for the suspects even as he warned parents to be on the lookout of any strangers within their surroundings.

Area OCPD Fanuel Nasio said his officers are following crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of her killers warning criminal gangs operating in the region that they will face the wrath of the law.

The murder is the latest in a series of similar incidents that have been reported in the area.

In June this year, the badly mutilated body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered in the same area.

Tension remains high in the area with residents decrying what they say is increased criminality in the region.