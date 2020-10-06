Outcry as criminal gangs wreak havoc in Embu county

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Solomon Mwaniki
49

For residents of Kang’ethia Village in Embu North Sub-county, sunsets present a unique challenge with criminal gangs taking advantage of the darkness to terrorize them.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The criminals are said to be targeting domestic animals and household items, executing their evil acts with reckless abandon despite the presence of police officers at the nearby Kibugu police station.

Also Read  Owalo launches economic empowerment programmes in Siaya county

The residents blaming the increased criminality on the bane of illicit brews which they say has forced unemployed youths to result to stealing to satisfy their thirst for the brews.

Also Read  Technical colleges urged to manufacture own PPEs

Police officers finding themselves on the receiving end accused of allowing the sale and consumption of illicit brews in exchange for bribes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
Women in the area are worried that young girls in the area might not get Male partners as most men have been lost in what they call drinking dens.

The residents are also lamenting an increase in illegal games that they say has affected the behavior of school going children who are on long holidays resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read  'Don't be afraid,' Trump says on leaving hospital

Most affected is the Embu-Kirinyaga common border where the criminals are said to have devised ways of evading the police dragnet.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR