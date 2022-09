President William Ruto’s motorcade left the official deputy presidents residence at exactly 11.am for his inauguration ceremony at the Kasarani stadium. Few minutes later at exactly 11.40am former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidential motorcade left state house for the Kasarani Stadium for the inauguration ceremony of his successor and now 5th president of the republic of Kenya Dr.William Samoei Ruto.

