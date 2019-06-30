Over 1 M cash transfer beneficiaries to receive monthly stipends

More than one million cash transfer beneficiaries are this week set to receive Ksh 8,000 each in monthly stipends.

This follows last weeks move by the government to disburse Ksh 8.56 billion.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said each of the 1,070,238 beneficiaries will receive Ksh 8,000.

The money will cover four months for all the beneficiaries enrolled in the three programmes under the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP).

The money will be wired directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, he said.

“Beneficiaries and caregivers can access the payment at their own convenience over the next six months,” Yatani said. “This will ensure they don’t crowd the pay points as money is in their accounts”.

Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said the beneficiaries will be paid from March to June 30th to complete the 2018/2019 financial year.

“Under a new payment model, there is no fixed timeline for accessing payment since this is a normal bank account and beneficiaries can access funds at their own convenience anywhere in the country”, Marwa said,

287,278 beneficiaries will benefit under the orphans and vulnerable children cash transfer programme while 753,376 older persons will be covered.

A total of 29,584 persons with severe disabilities under the programme will be covered.

Under the programme, a beneficiary is required to confirm the amount in his/her account first and is allowed to either withdraw all or a portion of this amount and confirm the same on the receipt issued.

The payment will be done by the four contracted banks – Co-operative Bank, Equity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank and Post Bank.

Beneficiaries can identify themselves using either Inua Jamii payment card or National identity cards.

A beneficiary or caregiver going for payment for the first time must transact biometrically.

Marwa said that only those beneficiaries or caregivers who had opened their accounts with banks of their choice between 26th November 2018 and 18th May 2019 will benefit from the latest payments.

Beneficiaries who have or will have successfully opened bank accounts between 19th May and 28th June 2019 will be in the July /August 2019 payment cycle.

“All the beneficiaries who were supposed to have opened an account but never managed to do so by 28th June 2019 will be given an opportunity to open accounts in a new phase,” Marwa said.

Marwa said the government will only disburse the monthly stipends to beneficiaries who had opened bank accounts.