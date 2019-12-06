Over 10 Heads of State and Government to attend ACP Summit

Over ten Heads of State and Government and thousands of delegates from across the world will be gathered in Nairobi for the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) ACP Summit of Heads of State and Government taking place next week on Monday and Tuesday.

The Summit themed “A Transformed ACP: Committed to Multilateralism” is being preceded by Ministerial Sessions starting today (Friday) to Sunday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend and make the key note address at the conference.

The Summit comes at a favorable time for the ACP Group as it prepares to finalise the Post-Cotonou negotiations as well as the revision to its Constitutive Act, the Georgetown Agreement.

At the 110th Session of the ACP Council of Ministers which will precede the Summit, Ministers will appoint the next Secretary General for the term 2020 to 2025. The tenure of the current Senior Management Team expires on 28 February 2020.

ACP Secretary General, Dr. Patrick I. Gomes underscores the crucial importance of the 9th Summit, terming it: “A decisive opportunity to secure the ACP leadership’s endorsement, in principle, of the Post-Cotonou Agreement, with a view to its signing in early 2020. Substantive issues are tabled for discussion at the Ministerial meetings; and we look forward to exploring how we can advance the commitment to multilateralism by the ACP Heads of State & Government to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda, and so meet current and future needs of citizens across the Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific regions.”

How was Kenya picked?

In August this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta made State visits to the Caribbean nations of Jamaica and Barbados. During the visits, the President held fruitful deliberations with leaders of the two friendly nations as well as a cross section of leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states.

The President’s message to the leaders, and which was received well by all leaders, was that time had come for the Caribbean and Africa to re-establish and re-ignite their historical ties through trade, people-to-people interactions and the joint pursuit of the African Renaissance agenda.

As a result of the hugely successful Caribbean visit, Kenya was picked to host this year’s African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of Countries Summit.

About ACP Summits

ACP Summits take place on average, every three years in an ACP Member State. They give ACP leaders from the 79-member ACP Group an opportunity to review the major developments of interest and concern to its members on the international scene in general, and in ACP States in particular.

The Leaders will define the main orientations of the ACP Group’s general policy for the coming years and provide the Council of Ministers with appropriate directives for its implementation.

In addition, the summit will take stock of the Group’s cooperation with the European Union, its key development partner.

The first ACP Summit of Heads of State and Government was held in Libreville, Gabon, on 6 and 7 November 1997, during which the ACP Leaders undertook to meet on a regular basis.

Consequently, ACP Heads of State and Government have met every two years on average, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) on 25 and 26 November 1999; in Nadi (Fiji) on 18 and 19 July 2002; in Maputo (Mozambique) on 23 and 24 June 2004; in Khartoum (Sudan) on 7 and 8 December 2006; and in Accra (Ghana) on 2 and 3 October 2008; Equatorial Guinea (Malabo) 13 and 14 December 2012; Papua New Guinea (Port Moresby) 31 May to 1 June 2016.

List of ACP Countries

Angola – Antigua and Barbuda – Belize – Cape Verde – Comoros – Bahamas – Barbados – Benin – Botswana – Burkina Faso – Burundi – Cameroon – Central African Republic – Chad – Congo (Brazzaville) – Congo (Kinshasa) – Cook Islands – Cte d’Ivoire – Cuba – Djibouti – Dominica – Dominican Republic – Eritrea – Ethiopia – Fiji – Gabon – Gambia – Ghana – Grenada – Republic of Guinea – Guinea-Bissau – Equatorial Guinea – Guyana – Haiti – Jamaica – Kenya – Kiribati – Lesotho – Liberia – Madagascar – Malawi – Mali – Marshall Islands – Mauritania – Mauritius – Micronesia – Mozambique – Namibia – Nauru – Niger – Nigeria – Niue – Palau – Papua New Guinea – Rwanda – St. Kitts and Nevis – St. Lucia – St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Solomon Islands – Samoa – Sao Tome and Principe – Senegal – Seychelles – Sierra Leone – Somalia – South Africa – Sudan – Suriname – Swaziland – Tanzania – Timor Leste – Togo – Tonga – Trinidad and Tobago – Tuvalu – Uganda – Vanuatu – Zambia – Zimbabwe

The ACP Group

The ACP is an organization created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. The ACP Group’s main goals centre around the sustainable development of its Member-States and their gradual integration into the global economy; coordination of the activities of the ACP Group in the framework of the implementation of the ACP-EU Partnership Agreements; consolidation of unity and solidarity among ACP states and establishing and consolidating peace and stability in a free and democratic society.

It is composed of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states, with all of them, save Cuba, signatories to the Cotonou Agreement, also known as the “ACP-EC Partnership Agreement” which binds them to the European Union. There are 48 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa, 16 from the Caribbean and 15 from the Pacific.

Objectives

The ACP Group´s main objectives are sustainable development of its Member-States and their gradual integration into the global economy, which entails making poverty reduction a matter of priority and establishing a new, fairer, and more equitable world order; coordination of the activities of the ACP Group in the framework of the implementation of ACP-EC Partnership Agreements; consolidation of unity and solidarity among ACP States, as well as understanding among their peoples and establishment and consolidation of peace and stability in a free and democratic society.