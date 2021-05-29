Over 10 million trees planted in efforts to increase forest cover

Over 10 million trees have been planted in the last three months in Narok County in efforts to increase forest cover throughout the country.

Speaking during a tree planting event at Siera Leone part of the Maasai Mau forest said they are targeting to plant 43 seedlings this year which can only be achieved if stakeholders come together.

Already, 2.5 million seedlings have been planted in Mau forest where about 3200 families were evicted from the forest land two years ago.

He said they are collaborating with various stakeholders in order to achieve tree coverage.

Achoki reiterated the government’s efforts to restore the Maasai Mau forest as a mega water catchment area that feeds not only Kenya but various countries in Africa.

“I want to assure the residents that we will guard our forests with a lot of passion. If anyone thinks that he or she can intrude in the forest land, they are wrong because the government is protecting the forest passionately,” he said.

Ewaso Ngiro South Development Authority (ENSDA) Managing Director Mr. Ngala Olotiptip said the organizations have already established 1200 acre age of tree seedlings and they are targeting to plant trees in 39 blocks withing the Mau forest.

KFS conservator Narok Msafiri Opiyo thanked the community and stake holders for their efforts in protecting and donating the trees.

The event was attended by the Maasai Mara University students, youths under the Kazi Mtaani programme who helped in planting 5500 trees in the forest land.