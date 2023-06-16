Over 100 players to tee off at the inaugural Ruiru Open

102 players will participate in the inaugural Ruiru Open Golf Championship scheduled this weekend at the par73 Ruiru Sports Club.

Ruiru Sports Club captain Jesse Ndegwa said apart from the club placing itself as golfing destination the championship will ‘’present a good challenge for the elite amateur’’,.

The leg part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series has attracted recently crowned winners of the Africa Region IV championship; Dennis Maara, John Lejirma and Elvis Muigua who won last weekend at Addis Ababa Golf Club, Ethiopia .

Kenya One Mike Karanga will however be missing in action as he will be travelling to the UK to take part in the British Amateur Open Championship from 18th-24th June 2023.

Other notable golfers include veteran Bernard Omondi and Lady junior golfer Channele Wangari.

The players will be battling out for the initial title of the championship and also the Ksh. 400,000 purse sponsored jointly by NCBA Bank, Ruby Granite and J-Wines.

At stake will be the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Ranking and Club of The Year Trophy (COTY).