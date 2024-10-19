The directive affects all officers in Job Groups T and U.

Over 100 staff at ex-DP Gachagua’s office sent on compulsory leave

The government has sent 108 employees from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office on compulsory leave.

The decision follows ongoing constitutional proceedings related to Gachagua’s impeachment.

In a letter dated October 18, Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi said the directive affects all officers in Job Groups T and U.

Mwangi instructed all heads of departments to appoint responsible officers to oversee their respective departments during the leave period.

He further directed that the designated officers must be communicated in writing, with copies sent to both the Chief of Staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary.

“Following the ongoing Constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President, it has been decided as follows; All officers in Job Groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

Additionally, all serving officers in Supernumerary Contracts shall also proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

Heads of departments have been given a strict deadline of 12:00 PM on October 19 to ensure compliance with the said directives.