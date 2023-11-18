Over 100 teams to grace this year’s Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament

This year’s edition of Eldoret City Volleyball tournament has been launched by the tourney organizers Paul Bitok Foundation and Uasin Gishu County Government.

The championshiop, in its second edition, which has attracted a tiotal of 100 team drawn from the Country as well as Uganda and Tanzania will be held at Eldoret National Polytechnic and will serve off on November 30, 2023.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim lauded the event which he said is significant in providing a platform for the youth to showcase their sporting prowess.

He pointed out that this year’s tournament also advances environmental conservation agenda.

“Like the rules of the game we all must spike for a sustainable future where every serve sends a message, the tournament plays an important role in ensuring a greener tomorrow and aligning with the president’s call to grow trees and foster environmental awareness,” he said.

Reflecting on the successes of the last governor’s cup volleyball tournament in which 298 teams participated bringing together over 4172 players Chelilim reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the youth through sports.

“The Governor’s Cup showcased the potential of sports in nurturing talents, enabling economic empowerment, and addressing climate change, a testament to harnessing sports for sustainable development,” said Chelilim.

He noted that the tournament in collaboration with the Paul Bitok Foundation has attracted over 36 elite professional teams, 62 self-supporting teams participating in the second-tier scholarships, and involvement from 12 schools, colleges, and Universities.

The governor confirmed that the county will sponsor 60 teams that qualified from the Governor’s Cup Volleyball Tournament.

Chelilim further affirmed that the county administration will oversee the construction of a multipurpose hall to enable participants to engage in and train for indoor games like volleyball.

He urged the youth to seize this opportunity while embracing teamwork and discipline which are crucial for winning.

Paul Bitok, acknowledged the county governmen’s commitment to support the tournament.

“We have the first category of national league teams who have been registered with regular competition, then self-supporting teams together with series B which will be started on Thursday 30th because there are more teams to enable meet the prequalification date on Saturday and Sunday so that we don’t delay or fail to finish the matches on time,” said Bitok.

He further noted that the current tournament, unlike its first series, is unique as it brings on board various sponsors which assures its sustainability to be hosting the event annually.

The County Executive for Sports, ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Eng. Lucy Ngendo appreciated the partnership with Paul Bitok Foundation to host the Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament, in 2023.

She added that the indoor games facility is set to be established at Racecourse Ward, Kapseret Sub County.

Report by Ekuwam Sylvester and Velma Lumbasi