Over 100 teams will compete in the 9th Tim Wanyonyi Super Cup

Over 100 teams—88 men and 15 women—are expected to compete in this year’s 9th edition of the Tim Wanyonyi Super Cup, which got underway on Saturday in various grounds across Westlands constituency,Nairobi county.

In some of the day 1 results, City Park FC beat Deep Sea United by a solitary goal at the Aga Khan High School ground,while Kangemi High School dispatched Hospital Hill 5-4 via penalty shootout after a 2-2 score line in regulation time in an exhibition match to lift the boys title.

Kabete Vet Lab beat favorites Highrige Girls to bag the women’s exhibition title, while Runda Rugby beat Kabete Stallions 19-14 to win the rugby title.

The tournament is set to be played in Westlands constituency over a period of one month, with the finals slated for November 25th.

Overall winners in each category will be rewarded with trophies and Ksh 100,000 each, with the tournament being sponsored by area member of parliament Tim Wanyonyi.