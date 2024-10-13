Over 100 technological entities to participate in Digital awards

Over 100 leading figures from the tech industry, converged in Nairobi, Kenya to celebrate innovation and excellence in digital transformation.

The annual Digital Tech Awards recognize organizations that have successfully integrated technology into their core operations, driving innovation and growth.

During this year’s 6th Annual Digital Tech Awards, BrighterMonday Kenya was feted as the best E-Recruitment Portal.

This award is a testament to BrighterMonday’s commitment to revolutionizing recruitment through cutting-edge digital solutions, empowering job seekers, and offering exceptional service to employers across Kenya.

BrighterMonday’s innovative approach to online recruitment sets it apart.

Continuous product advancements, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration and an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), ensure precise matching of candidates’ skills with employers’ specific needs.

This technology-driven solution streamlines recruitment, enabling faster, more efficient talent acquisition in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Alex Matuku, Corporate Solutions Manager at BrighterMonday Kenya, said, “We are honored to receive the Best E-Recruitment Portal award at the Digital Tech Awards.

With over 30,000 daily visits to our platform and unmatched client satisfaction across various industries, we are proud to lead innovation in the recruitment space.

We extend our gratitude to our users, employers, and partners for their continued support as we enhance the way talent connects with opportunity.”

According to, Michelle Okello, Product Designer, This award underscores the team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of recruitment technology.

The future lies in technology that simplifies recruitment while enhancing user experience, and BrighterMonday is at the forefront of that evolution.

Njeri Irungu, Social Media and Community Lead added that they were thrilled to be recognized as the best in an era defined by AI and innovation.

As their focus is on engagement and customer satisfaction which drives their success, and are excited to continue leading in this space.

The platform, remains dedicated to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, fostering economic growth, and driving societal transformation in the region.

The company will continue to innovate and evolve, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of the ever-changing recruitment industry