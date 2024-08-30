Over 100 to feature in this Saturday’s NCBA Golf leg at Nanyuki

Over 100 players are set to participate in this weekend’s NCBA Gpolf series leg at Nyayuki Sports Club.

The fourth last leg on the circuit returns to the Central Kenya town for the first time on Saturfay in two years.

So far over 2,000 golfers, majorly amateurs, have taken part in the NCBA Bank supported tournament that has traversed Kenya,Uganda,Tanzania and Rwanda.

Winners at the tourney will qualify for the grand finale scheduled 29th November at Muthaiga Golf Club. Six players from several categories which include the top male and female in Divisions One, Two, and Three, as well as the overall Junior winners secure grand finale spots.

Close to 100 players have so far qualified for the grand finale including from the latest leg of the series held last weekend at vet lab IN Nairobi.

Event partners NCBA Group expressed their excitement of hosting the event at the club after a two year lull.

“We are thrilled to bring the NCBA Golf Series back to Nanyuki Sports Club after two years. This leg of the series holds a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to reconnecting with the golfing community here. Our commitment to supporting sports and community development remains unwavering, and we are excited to see what this year’s tournament will bring,’’, remarkd NCBA Group managing director John Gachora.

Nanyuki Sports Club Captain Anthony Rukwaro shared his enthusiasm for the event’s return:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the NCBA Golf Series back to Nanyuki. This event has always been a highlight of our club’s calendar, and after two years, we are ready to host an unforgettable tournament. Our course is in top condition, and we are eager to see both familiar faces and new participants take on the challenge. It’s going to be a fantastic day of golf, and we’re grateful to NCBA for bringing this prestigious event back to our club.”

The Nanyuki leg is the fourth last of the events on the series with the remaining last three set to take place in September and October.