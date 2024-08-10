Over 1,000 cartons of second-generation alcohol seized in Bomet

One suspect was arrested and more than 1,000 cartons of second-generation alcohol valued at Sh1.8 million seized in a crackdown on illicit liquor undertaken by a multi-agency team led by Bomet County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar.

The operation carried out at a liquor storage facility in Kimulot centre was conducted in partnership with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), following a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

According to Dr. Omar, the operation faced unexpected resistance when the owner of the facility, who operates an alcoholic retail outlet, incited local youths to disrupt the operation by throwing stones at security officers.

“During the night-time operation, our officers encountered significant difficulty accessing the liquor storage due to the interference from incited youths. We had to deploy reinforcements to secure the crime scene and continue with the operation,” Dr. Omar said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect was operating the liquor storage under the guise of a retail business while actually engaging in wholesale transactions, a violation of the Alcoholic Drinks Act.

Dr. Omar also disclosed that the suspect had been running a distribution network, funneling illicit alcohol to unsuspecting customers throughout the county, including areas like Sotik.

“We have confirmed that alcohol from this depot has been distributed widely across the county,” Dr. Omar stated. “Our ongoing multi-agency operations are focused on tracking down all individuals involved in this illicit network.”

Dr. Omar commended the public for their vigilance and support in combating second-generation alcohol and other substance abuses.

“Our Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) has been crucial in this fight, and we greatly appreciate the community’s involvement in addressing these serious issues,” he added.

The arrested individual is currently held at Kimulot Police Station and is expected to face charges to be instituted by KEBS and KRA on Monday.