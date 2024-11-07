Over 1,000 Githurai traders occupy new modern market

Over 1,000 traders at Githurai 45 Market in Ruiru Sub- County, Kiambu County have finally occupied their spaces in the newly constructed Githurai Modern Market.

The milestone was celebrated under the leadership of the Kiambu County Government, with County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Susan Gatwiri, and Chief Officer Simon Kiberenge overseeing the allocation process.

This came after concerted efforts by the county government to ensure that only genuine traders were permitted to relocate.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had earlier lauded the strong display of accountability and transparency throughout the allocation process saying “We promised and we have delivered an open, free, and fair process in the vetting of traders and allocation of spaces”.

The Githurai 45 Market comprises seven major sections; Migingo/Muiguithania, Post Bank, Kwa Nyanya, Jubilee, New Jubilee, Gateway, and Pamoja Market.

The Ksh400 million market, with a capacity of 1,200 stalls, was officially opened on August 4, 2023, by His Excellency President William Ruto, just over a year after its completion under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

During the launch ceremony, President Ruto urged Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi to address the concerns of traders who had been operating on roadsides for the past four years

The facility was finally opened after protests from traders, who cited political interference and attempts to manipulate the beneficiaries’ list, and this had sparked security concerns which caused the one-year delay in occupation since its launch.

On October 23, 2023, Governor Wamatangi formed a committee consisting of officials from the State Department of Housing, the Department of Trade, elected market representatives, police, and the provincial administration, to look into the matter and ensure they use the original list of allocation.

Two months later, on December 6, 2023, the committee vetted traders at Kiambu National Polytechnic, who later took their designated slots inside the market and were permitted to set up their businesses.

On March 21, 2024, traders were scheduled to move into the market, but the exercise turned chaotic when goons, allegedly accompanied by two MCAs, seized spaces within the market.

The group also occupied an area designated for the second phase, which was intended to accommodate traders who had missed out on the first phase.

Sources attributed the conflict to a struggle by certain politicians to control two public toilets, each generating a daily income of Sh10,000, as well as a hotel on the fifth floor and a daycare center on the fourth floor, among other yet-to-be-allocated space