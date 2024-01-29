Over 100,000 students yet to join Form One says PS Kipsang

The government says there has been significant progress in the transition of Form One admission to secondary schools, with an impressive 90 percent.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang however expressed confidence that the remaining 131,854 students who are yet to join secondary school will soon be admitted in their respective secondary schools.

The PS said the government is working diligently to address the challenges faced by parents who are struggling with financial constraints, with the goal of ensuring that all eligible students have access to quality education in the country.

The admission process for Form One students commenced on January 15 and was conducted online through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

In an effort to streamline the admission process, the Ministry of Education has introduced a reporting module where Principals in both public and private schools will use to report the admission status of each learner online.

This innovation aims to provide real-time data on admission trends and reporting, facilitating more informed decision-making.