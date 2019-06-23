Over 135 gambling machines impounded in Mombasa

Over 135 gambling machines impounded by police within Likoni area of Mombasa have been set on fire.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata who attributed the rise of crime in the area to gambling activities said the government will not relent until all gambling machines in the area have been wiped out.

The machines were confiscated within Likoni Sub County where owners are said to have been operating with impunity even after warnings from the government that they cease operation.

“This 135 gambling machines would have taken about Ksh 800,000 from our people if we would not have confiscated them. They take a lot of money from our people,” he said.

Elungata said that since the crackdown began in the coastal region they have confiscated about 835 gambling machines.

The coast regional commander said police will be on the lookout as authorities believe there could be more than 300 slot machines hidden in the region.

Elungata said gambling has become a serious drain on the income of young people and a threat to security saying there is need to create awareness on the dangers of gambling.

He attributed the rise in crime in Likoni area due to gambling craze.