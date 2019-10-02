Over 1,600 rounds of ammos, assorted weapons recovered in Likoni

Over 1,600 rounds of ammos, grenade, G3 rifle among other assorted weapons were early Tuesday confiscated at Majengo Mapya in Likoni.

In a resolute operation by a Multi-Agency Team led by detectives from the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) also saw three terror suspects fatally injured in a shootout and seven arrested.

Also recovered were the following; 68 Air Rifle Pellets, 5KG of Ammonium Nitrate, Nine Balaclavas, Military/Police Uniforms, Military Holsters and Porches, Rifle Oil, One GPS, Six Machetes, three Knives and other assortments.

Those arrested currently undergoing Investigative Interviewing.

Meanwhile, two suspects arrested last week over the fire incident that destroyed vital documents in the Finance office of Busia County government will today (Tuesday) know whether they will be released on bail.

The accused, Evans Wandera an accountant and Finance Director Paul Anono have been charged with setting on fire the Busia County Finance offices last Wednesday.

The two have denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Samson Tema.

The accused, who were arraigned in court last Friday have since been in police custody at the Busia police station since their arrest and arraignment in court.

The documents that were set on office at the finance office are believed to be crucial in a probe by EACC over procurement irregularities in which millions of shillings were reportedly paid to three companies to supply stationery.