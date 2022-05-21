Over 1700 teachers in Kiambu receive CBC training

Over 1700 teachers in Kiambu County have gone through training in the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for the Junior Secondary level education.

County Director of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Abubakar Hassan said that the 290 public secondary schools in the County participated in the training of a few teachers for the course which was done at Riabai Secondary school in Kiambu sub-county.

“Each school sent six teachers for the training which was cascaded down from the National level through Master trainers,” Hassan told KNA.

The teachers, he added will now then proceed to the schools where they are based to train the rest of the teachers for Junior Secondary education introduced by the new CBC learning system which covers Grade 7 and 8.

Some 30 teachers who specialize in Special Needs Education, the TSC Director said, were also taken to the Thika School for the Blind for training on the new education system.

“During the training, we also called upon the private schools to join in and send their teachers for future training sessions which is free to fast track the role out of CBC which is replacing the old 8.4.4 system of education,” he said.

While speaking on the progress of the training, Hassan lauded the teachers who he said are embracing the new model of learning.

“Teachers are settling quickly to the CBC system and those who have been trained at County level have pledged to aid cascading the training to the educators in their school,” he said.

Hassan also noted that there was enhanced teamwork which he says has enhanced the general rollout of CBC in the County.

The Competency-Based Curriculum was officially launched by the Ministry of Education in 2017 introducing the 2-6-3-3-3 learning system.

Here, the first two years will be for early learning followed by 6 years of Primary School Education which precedes 3 years of Junior Secondary education.

After that, learners will proceed to senior secondary education for 3 years, then head for tertiary education which also has a 3-year learning period.

To fast track its implementation, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the new State Department of Implementation of curriculum reforms in the Education Ministry.

Over 6000 classrooms have so far been built countrywide with a further 4000 expected to be built to accommodate the learners transiting to Junior Secondary school.