Over 1M people abuse drugs in Rift Valley, 400,000 need rehabilitation – NACADA

More than one million people are addicted to alcohol, drugs and substances in the Rift Valley region.

Out of those over 400,000 are in need of rehabilitation services.

This is according to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse-NACADA Chairman Rev.Stephen Mairori who spoke during the launch of a Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre at the Koiwa Hospital in Bomet County a facility that was opened by the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

“In Rift Valley alone, over 1 million use alcohol and other forms of drugs. Out of these numbers about 400,000 need rehabilitation. That’s a very large number,” he said.

Pastor Dorcas while opening the Centre noted that a 22% prevalence of drugs and substance abuse in Bomet County is worrying.

“I understand there is a 22% prevalence of drugs in this county. That is very bad, and if we don’t do something Governor (Barchok) this county will have a big problem,” she said

The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President in collaboration with other stakeholders has been conducting a screening exercise to identify those in need of rehabilitation services.

From the screening exercise 37 men from Konoin expressed desire to be rehabilitated while 56 from Sotik area volunteered. In Chepalungu 72 were identified while 41 were identified in Bomet East and Central each.

At least 100 men have joined the facility as the first cohort that will be at the facility for three months receiving treatment and rehabilitation.

Pastor Dorcas also called on all counties to open their doors for such facilities as a way of safeguarding the future of the country.

She has been engaging county first ladies in such initiatives that she wants to spread across the country.

So far, she has launched a health village in Rumuruti Laikipia County, Signed an MoU with the County Government of Nyeri to set up a facility in Ngorano area while a facility dubbed Dorcas Rigathi Foundation Centre was opened this week in OlKalou Nyandarua County hosting the second cohort of the rehabilitation program under her office.

They have also been involved in the ongoing tree-planting exercise in the efforts to hit the 15 Billion trees target set by President William Ruto while at the same time getting the market for the seedlings.

The youth are set to be trained on technical courses while at the facilities.

Pastor Dorcas further cautioned those involved in the business of selling killer brews in the country saying their days are numbered.

“Those selling poison to our children must close those businesses and get something else to do. “She said.

Bomet Governor Dr. Hillary Barchok said his government will support the program which he says is not just for the benefit of Bomet but the entire country.

“This facility that we have opened, will not only help the people of Bomet but it is a facility that is meant for all of us. “He said

Governor Barchok while commending the initiative by Pastor Dorcas lauded her for not condemning those in alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse but she has shown them love.

Bomet County Speaker Cosmas Korir said the county assembly of Bomet is ready to support the initiative.

The County First Lady Seline Barchok also lauded the initiative saying it is the right direction in saving the lives of the girl-child as well.