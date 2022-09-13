Over 20 Heads of State arrive for Ruto’s big day

At least 20 Heads of State are among the top dignitaries attending the swearing-in of the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

President-Elect William Ruto will be inaugurated as Kenya’s next President and Commander-in-Chief before 2 pm according to the constitution.

The President-elect on the eve of his big day and Tuesday morning before departing for Kasarani stadium hosted a number of heads of state and foreign diplomats, and delegations representing various governments at his Karen residence.

Hosted Tanzania President @SuluhuSamia at the Karen Office in Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/RUHs065Tss — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 13, 2022

Hosted a delegation representing the Government and the people of Israel led by the Minister of Intelligence Elazar Stern, Karen, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/8z4L1EyB6B — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 13, 2022

This is the first presidential inauguration since 2003 to be attended by the highest of number of Presidents. At least 50 senior foreign diplomats and officials are representing their nations.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja and Foreign Affairs CS Rachael Omamo took the lead in receiving the guests to the event.

The Assumption of Office of the President Committee has been overseeing preparations. The committee said that they are also expecting at least 2,500 VIPs during the event, who will include senior government officials from other nations across the region and beyond as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

Heads of State who so far arrived are from Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, Ramkalawan Seychelles

Everiste Burundi, Malawi, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, DRC, Congo Brazaville, Sierra Leon, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Mozambique, Sahrawi, Djibouti and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Delegations from South Africa, US, Iran, Nigeria, Egypt, Gambia, and India are in attendance. Others are the Chair of African Union Commission, Secretary General EAC and IGAD.

Somalia president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Tanzania counterpart Samia Suluhu at Kasarani Stadium for Ruto's inauguration. #TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/ESWQ2F517q — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Comoros President, Azali Assoumani, arrives at Kasarani Stadium ahead of President-Elect William Ruto’s inauguration ceremony. ^MM#TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/7VFkxENWrQ — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrives at Kasarani Stadium. ^MM#TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/hAQyVwzAIg — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

