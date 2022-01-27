Over 20 transformers vandalized in North Eastern region

Kenya Power North Eastern Branch has lost at least 20 transformers to vandalism over the past one month, Regional Manager Ezra Ndenderu has said.

He said 12 of the transformers were vandalized in Kiambu County and a similar number in Kitui.

Addressing a media workshop in Thika town on Thirsday, Ndenderu said the trend has contributed to a bigger percentage of power outages witnessed in the region.

The region serves Kiambu, Kitui, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera Counties and has 1.1 million customers.

He said the cost implications of the vandalism both directly and indirectly runs into millions of shillings.

“Last month alone, we lost 12 transformers in Kiambu County and a similar number in Kitui. We didn’t lose any in the other northern counties. If you consider the average cost of a transformer as Kshs. 500, 000 and we are talking of like 20 transformers, then the loss runs into millions of shillings. There is of course the cost of replacement and the economic cost direct to Kenya power and customers. This can explain the many power outages witnessed in the two counties,” he said.

He however said they are working closely with security officers to track down anyone found vandalising power equipment.

“We are losing transformers and power lines including fibre cables. We urge citizens to be vigilant and report these criminals. This is public property and affects everyone,” he said.

On the region’s power connectivity, the regional boss said they are at 70% and are working around the clock to have full electricity coverage in two year’s time.

He said each year, they connect about 70,000 households in order to achieve the government’s target of universal access to electricity despite the expansive nature of the said counties.

Vandalism of transformers and power lines are said to contribute to the many power outages that are witnessed across the country.

To tackle this, President Uhuru Kenyatta last week banned exports or dealings in scrap metal until proper guidelines are put in place to regulate the sector.

This was necessitated by a nationwide power outage that struck the country days before causing a public uproar.

He warned that tough action will be taken against anyone found culpable of vandalism.

This comes as Interior and Energy ministries embark on plans to secure power infrastructure in the wake of nationwide blackout that is blamed on vandalism.