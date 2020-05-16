Over 200 families evicted Friday night in Ruai

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
32

Over 200 families have been left homeless after they were evicted Friday night in Ruai, Nairobi County.

The affected families were forced to spend the night in the cold, sparking uproar on social media pages across the country.

This comes barely a month after the Land Ministry, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation moved to reclaim the land in Ruai that had been set for the expansion of the Dandora sewerage treatment plant.

The Government had declared the piece of land the only wastewater treatment plant for the city.

Last week, the National Government halted further demolitions at Kariobangi North Estate after close to 5000 families were also evicted from their homes.

The eviction exercise was conducted by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company in bid to reclaim grabbed land.

more to follow…

