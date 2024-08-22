Over 200 golfers enlist for IPF Tourney at Ruiru Sports Club

A total of 240 top amateur golfers have registered for this Saturday’s Institute of Public Finance,IPF, which will be held at the par 72 Ruiru Golf Course.

Ruiru Sports Club Captain J.K Muraguri was ecstatic providing the latest information about the state of the course ahead of the tournament.

“We expect a huge turnout this weekend, our course is in pristine condition and our amenities provides a wide array of opportunities to golfers to enjoy themselves. We have a longstanding relationship with IPF therefore, this tournament underscores our commitment to growing the game and the value we attach to partnerships that go a long way in fostering lasting relationships.”

Long-hitting Stephen Kungu, Atlanta Wamahia, Elias Kariuki, Thomas Mwaura and Esthwt Thal are some of the notable names expected to take on the course.

“We are always yearning to showcase our prowess against the top amateur golfers in the country. I am grateful to IPF for bringing this tournament back to our course, I am certain we will pick from where we left from last week to clinch this prestigious event. I urge golfers to show up in large numbers for a good round of golf,” noted Stephen Kungu.

The Institute of Public Finance was established in 2013 to promote transparency and accountability in Public Finance Management.