Over 200 golfers to battle it out in KCB Golf Day at Ruiru

KCB Bank Corporate Golf heads to the Ruiru Sports Club this Saturday in a tournament expected to be the highlight of this weekend’s sporting activity.

Over 200 golfers have signed up for the scintillating golf action that will see and some of Kenya’s top amateurs battle for top prizes at the 18-hole course.

The tournament is part of KCB’s 2019 golf series which has been ongoing since the beginning of the year across Clubs in the country.

This year, KCB Bank Kenya has spent over Kshs. 80 million in supporting golf tournament, the biggest being the 2019 KCB Karen Masters, a Sunshine Tour sanctioned event which was held on June 26th -30th, 2019 at the Karen Country Club.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are keen on boosting our investments in golf which resonates at many levels the Bank’s agenda to grow sports in East Africa as one of the biggest sponsors across disciplines. For us golf is an avenue of networking with our current and potential customers” said Angela Mwirigi, KCB Marketing and Communications Director.

Ruiru Sports Club Captain Peter Mwaura said:” We are delighted to host KCB for the third year running for yet another great tournament. There is amazing interest from golfers from across Clubs,” said the handicap 11 Captain adding that post entries will be allowed.

Recent winners such as Waibochi Paul, Gichuru Simon and Munyua Kimani are among the top golfers expected to defend their wins.

The ladies field has Edith Ngugi, Shobna Patel and Margaret Kamau who have been in good form recently.

The stage is set for the weekend showdown.