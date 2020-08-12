Over 200 health workers in Baringo protest termination of contracts

Over 200 health workers in Baringo County have staged demonstrations to protest alleged termination of their contracts by the County administration.

The affected group accuses the county government of resorting to the unlawful move so as to pave way for the recruitment of new health workers with reviewed terms.

The medical practitioners drawn from various health facilities have been working on a one year contract owing to shortage of staff in the county.

The health workers say they were working with the promise of employment.

This, however, did not happen as a recent commencement of a recruitment drive by the county government saw none of them employed but instead had their contracts terminated.

The enraged workers are accusing county Governor Stanley Kiptis and recently appointed public service board for allegedly rewarding their cronies with their positions.

This comes a few days after nurses in Mandera County suspended their strike after agreeing with the county executive on how to settle their grievances.

Without any signed deal between the two parties, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Mandera Chapter Chairman Abdirahman Haji said they agreed to wait for the passage of 2020/2021 budget by the county assembly.

“We had a meeting with the county government officials and we agreed to wait for 2020/2021 budget to be passed by the county assembly because we were told that our grievances are addressed in it,” he said.

He maintained that the strike was only suspended on a gentleman’s agreement following the revenue division battle at the senate.

“Nurses understand that there is a push and pull at the senate over the allocation of funds to counties and we have given the county government some more time,” he said.

According to the local KNUN official, the local administration has promised to promote 206 nurses in the first phase.