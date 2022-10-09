Over 200 sacked KPA employees demand reinstatement

Over 200 sacked employees of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) held peaceful processions in Mombasa demanding reinstatement from the national government.

The 247 employees said they were sacked by KPA management without any valid reasons and appealed for intervention from the new administration.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with their demands the protesters appealed to President William Ruto to intervene to have them re-hired since it has been many years since they were sacked by KPA in 2009.

They said the workers were not given any reason for their sacking and termed the move un procedural.

Their representative of the casual workers, Hussein Khalid, said they were sacked without any valid reason despite the fact that they had served the authority with dedication.