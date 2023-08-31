Over 200 to take part in a golfing extravaganza at Ruiru Golf Club

Over 280 golfers are expected to take part in the Ruiru Golf Club organized golf tournament at the par 73 golf course on Sturday.

The championship is set to feature Legendary golfers as well professional golfers.

“We are delighted to host some of the biggest names in the sport this weekend during the legendary golf day in Ruiru. We have partnered with some of the top corporate brands to organize this amazing tourney that will see the winners grab top prizes. Our course is in good shape, and the greens offer an enabling environment for players to compete,” said Ruiru Club Captain, Jessy Ndegwa.

Tabitha Kiragu an ardent golfer who was crowned the overall winner of the inaugural IPF golf tournament last weekend at the same venue having carded an excellent score of 42 stableford points will be one of the key players to watch including single handicap long hitting Emmanuel Wachira, Mary Wambui and David Kibui.

“I am looking forward to picking up from where I left last weekend having won over 190 top amateurs. It is going to be a very tough battle against the best golfers in the country, but I believe with my experience and good run of form I will emerge victorious in this tourney. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset,” said Ruiru-based player, Tabitha Kiragu.

The golf tournament is part of the sporting activities being hosted by the club as it marks a century of existence.