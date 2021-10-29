Over 2000 athletes set to participate in StanChart marathon

At least 2,500 athletes have confirmed participation in the physical race of the 18th edition of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon set to be held on Sunday, 31st October 2021.

The virtual marathon, which targets 13,500 participants, is still open and runs till 31st October 2021.

The organizing committee also reiterated that Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed with participants required to have the first or complete dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking during the announcement, Peter Gitau, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee commented, “This year, through consultation and collaboration with key stakeholders such as Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sports, Athletics Kenya and running clubs, we have introduced a hybrid marathon that has both physical and virtual runs. It has been good to see such great uptake and participation in the virtual run from individuals across the world, truly tying into this year’s theme which is Run as one.”

This year’s championship will have new champions after winners of the previous edition held in 2019 opted out. Brimin Kipruto and Purity Jebichi, who won the men and women’s marathon in 2019, are missing from the list of elite athletes announced by the organisers.

Andrew Kwemoi and Sheila Chepkirui’s absence from the half marathon start list paves way for the crowning of new champions.

Among those expected to take part is 35-year old Chemutai Rionotukei who is out seeking to secure her maiden win in her fourth appearance.

Rionotukei finished seventh in 2:45.54 in her first appearance in 2013. Her time and ranking in the event have improved gradually ever since.

The marathon makes a comeback this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the containment measures required.

The winners of the 21km, 10km and 21km wheelchair races will walk home with Sh300,000 while the first and second runners-up will receive Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

The first and second runners-up in the full marathon will walk away with Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.