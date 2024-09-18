Over 2,000 Njuri Ncheke elders endorse Kindiki as Mt Kenya leader

Over 2,000 Njuri Ncheke elders from Meru have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new Mt. Kenya region leader.

Speaking at their sacred shrine in Ncheru, Tigania West, Meru County, the elders announced their decision to cut ties with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, expressing confidence in Prof. Kindiki as their new link to President William Ruto.

Led by newly appointed Meru County chairman Adrian Aruyaru, the elders from both Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties voiced their strong support for Kindiki noting that the Cabinet Secretary has consistently worked closely with the President.

The elders also expressed unwavering support for Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, stating that they stand with the government of the day.

They urged Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki to closely work with President Ruto for the region’s development.

The elders further called for unity between Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West to ensure the region’s progress in terms of development.