Over 200,000 Kenyans to get free goodies in customer service week

In line with the customer service this week, Odibets.com has announced free bet offers to their customers.

This declaration was made by Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi on Tuesday as the CSW takes effect in most corporate organizations.

For every 5 bets worth 50 bob, each punter will automatically receive Ksh 50 from Odibets as bonus.

“As we celebrate customer service week, we want to appreciate our customers by giving them consistent free bets to win BIG” said Mr. Sayi, Odibets.com country marketing manager reiterating the company’s commitment to give the best betting experience and commitment to sports development in the country.

However, these aren’t the only betting offers on the sports betting company which has been producing millionaires. Attractive betting odds are a big influencer for many customers who pick Odibets as their betting platform of choice.

According to Alex Odari, a painter from Vihiga who won 404,735 twice two days ago with a stake of 49 bob on 11 teams- including the Odibets win boost. He already paid 70,000 as tithe to his church and plans to open a paint shop in Nairobi from his balance.

Another winner, Joseph Karenju from Nyeri who used to bet with another betting company that wasn’t cleared by BCLB and won over 445,041/= thrice on the same day as Odari. He likes to stake small to increase his margins on multibets. He avoided the Manchester curse to win big.

While betting is an enjoyable pass-time and enjoyable, Aggrey advises punters to bet responsibly. He also reiterated the company’s commitment to kit 35000 sports teams around the country as it seeks to promote sporting activities. Visit odibets here and view their blog here.

