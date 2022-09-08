Over 21 million Covid-19 vaccines administered, says gov´t

Government has administered a total of 21,259,546 vaccines across the country as of September 7th 2022.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, of these, 17,756,045 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,940,362 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 409,380 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,153,759 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 16,142 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 5,869.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.7%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.

Positive cases

Meanwhile, 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 1,153 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 338,271.

The positivity rate is now at 1.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,864,749.

All of the cases are Kenyans. 7 are female while 5 are male with the youngest being a one year old while the oldest is 72 years old.

In terms of County distribution, eight cases are from Nairobi, Kisumu two, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu have one case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (3), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (1) 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (1).

Eight patients have recovered from Covid-19, seven from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while one is from a health facility.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,499 of whom 278,884 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,615 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

Cumulative deaths by age remain; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322).

There are 13 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 85 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One other patient is on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward.