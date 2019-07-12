Over 23,000 Administration Police integrated into Kenya Police

Over 23,000 Administration Police Officers were Friday handed over to the Kenya police service in a ceremony presided over by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i as the Presidential directive on police merger took effect.

The ceremony also saw over 2,000 officers from the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) join the APS as part of the ongoing reforms in the National Police Service-Kenya.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced drastic changes in the National Police Service meant to reform the service.

The 23,900 officers will now be under sub-county commanders popularly known as Officers Commanding Police Division (OCPD).

The affected personnel have been directed to return their jungle uniforms to their respective commanders and will be issued with the new blue one.

The changes will affect more than 3,600 chiefs’ camps in Kenya.

Further, all the country’s 1,520 wards will have police stations to be manned by an Officer Commanding Station (OCS), while the current constituencies will also have police divisions to be served by sub-county police commanders formerly known as OCPDs as part of efforts to devolve services across the country.

The new changes started with the change of the command structure, with the collapse of parallel commanders for the APS, Kenya Police Service (KPS) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The parallel commanders were all in the same rank, making overall command challenging.

Matiang’i said the merger was a critical milestone in the course of reforms as already other drastic measures have been implemented.

He urged the officers to be diligent in their duty even as he promised to deal conclusively with cases of insecurity affecting parts of the country, sentiments echoed by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

On his part, the IG SAID; Our next move will be identification & deployment of suitable Ward Police Commanders famously known as OCS. This new team of Commanders will be expected to implement our policy of making Police stations centers of policing services in the National Police Service.”

” I am delighted to be part of this momentous event in the history of the National Police Service where a total of 23,990 AP Officers were transferred to Kenya Police and over 2,000 Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers of @ PoliceKE moved over to the Administration Police Service.” He said.

” During my swearing ceremony in April this year, I promised to continue with implementation of Police reforms and transformation initiated by my predecessor and what happened today is a clear testimony to that resolve.” He added.