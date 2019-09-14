An estimated 2,437 people have died from road accidents since the start of this year, as compared to 2,117 people who lost their lives last year.

This is according to Traffic Police Commandant Samuel Kimaru who says 945 of them were pedestrians while 51 were bicycle riders.

Kimaru has therefore urged road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order to curb the high number of road accidents.

Speaking during a forum to sensitize boda boda riders and motor vehicle drivers in Isiolo town on the importance of road Kimaru revealed that 4,544 people have been left crippled or maimed since the start of this year as compared to 3,091 last year.

Kimaru said the trend is worrying hence urged all road users to take the necessary precautions as well as observe traffic rules.

Kimaru said the main causes of road accidents are lack of knowledge and skills, whereby a number of road users especially drivers do not attend driving schools to acquire the necessary knowledge, recklessness.

He also urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are serviced adding that indiscipline on the roads is also a major cause of accidents.

Kimaru urged all bodaboda riders to ensure that they have a reflector jacket, helmet and insurance cover, especially the third party insurance, which will go a long way in enhancing road safety.

He said traffic police will be on the lookout and action will be taken against anyone found to be flouting the rules.

Isiolo County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri also urged boda boda operators not to carry excess passengers and adhere to traffic laws.

He said that a 740km road from Isiolo-Mandera is set to be constructed with support of a grant from World Bank and it will link Isiolo-Wajir and Mandera.