Over 24,000 girls from Kilifi County are set to get vaccinated against Human papillomavirus in a campaign aimed at addressing the challenge of cervical cancer in the region.

Kilifi county executive member in charge of health services Dr Omar Anisa says the campaign will target girls aged between 9 and 12 years.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the Mkaomoto dispensary in Malindi Constituency, Kilifi county executive member in charge of health services Dr Omar Anisa said the HPV vaccination protect beneficiaries from contracting HPV types 16 and 18, which cause the greatest risk of cervical cancer.

The country has been grappling with the burden of cancer with the world health organization estimating that 33 out of 100,000 women in Kenya have cancer with 22 of the number succumbing from the disease that mostly affects those over the age of 30 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Plans are at an advanced stage people will go from house to house to vaccinate the girls,” she said.

Anisa saying the county administration will also conduct Polio vaccination for children under five years beginning October

Anisa said plans are underway to upgrade hospitals in Bamba, Jibana, Rabai, Marafa and Mtwapa to level four hospitals.