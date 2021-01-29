Over 250 golfers expected in Thika for the opening round of NCBA Series

It’s all systems go as 250 golfers head to the par 72 Thika Sports Club course for the opening round of the NCBA Golf Series on Saturday 30th January .

Thika’s event is part of 16 rounds lined up at various courses across the country in the run up to the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club in December.

Among players expected to put up stellar are handicap 13 players Maina Ruo and Walter Njenga. Long hitting Maina has been in great shape over the past few weeks and is one of the players being tipped to win the season-opener.

Thika Sports Club Captain Wanjau is optimistic the event will live upto its expectations following the success of recently held Chairman’s Prize which attracted 309 golfers.

“Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit. Last week we had our Chairman’s prize and I’m glad all the 309 players finished the 18 holes. This weekend we have yet another bumper entry of 250 who should give a good account of themselves.,” Wanjau said.

The weekend event will feature a big chunk of members, but not without guests, juniors and ladies who are also expected to captivate the day.

“We are going to lose a considerable chunk of juniors who have opted to go and play at Muthaiga,” Wanjau added.

Single handicap Dennis Gakuo is one of the juniors expected at the event.

“Gakuo is an astute student of the game and should give his all in the tournament .Maina is such a great long-hitter and should give people a rough time. Our former chairlady Betty Mutua should also play well.”Wanjau said.

Wanjau has singled out Hole 18 to be the most challenging.

“On Hole 18 as you approach the clubhouse, it’s sorrounded by a man-made dam. So this is where many golfers tend to drop ball into the water when the going seems quite well.’ Wanjau added.