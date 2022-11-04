Over 25’s Lorna Muchemi announces birth of child

Influencers and media personalities continue to congratulate the couple.

Content creator Lorna Muchemi (Lornzie), of the popular YouTube channel “Over 25”, and her partner Diallo Gatabaki have announced the birth of their child.

The good news was announced on her Instagram page with a picture of Diallo.

“Yahya Legend Kung’u Gatabaki is here! Joined us earth side on Friday, 28th October at 11.08 pm looking exactly like his daddy. Today is his actual due date, 2nd Nov.”

According to Lornzie, the baby was due on November 2nd but arrived earlier than expected.

Celebrities, influencers and friends of the couple have taken to Instagram to celebrate and congratulate the couple on their good news among them actress Sarah Hassan, Media personality Anita Nderu, anchor Muthoni Mukiri and actress and influencer Patricia Kihoro.

Lorna is one-fourth of the Youtube vloggers “Over 25” once describes as Kenya’s raunchiest channel. In their latest video, the ladies talk about relationships and highlight some of the green flags to look out for.

