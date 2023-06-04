Over 300 flood victims receive support from county gov’t, partners

Some 300 families in Turkana Central have received assorted supplies from the County Government and its partners as part of disaster response following recent floods that disrupted their lives.

The supplies which were issued at Napetet in Township ward, Jack City and Nawoitorong in Kanamkemer ward included maize meal, cooking oil, household items and non-food items courtesy of the County Government, UNICEF and World Vision.

Speaking during the event on Friday, Acting Director for Disaster Risk management Natapar Philip said that the beneficiaries of the supplies had been identified through a county-led assessment jointly undertaken with Kenya Red Cross Society in early May.

Natapar said the supplies will go a long way in supporting the recovery of the victims following the huge losses suffered during the recent floods. He said the supplies were part of Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai’s nine-point agenda in respect to speedy disaster response.

Natapar emphasised that plans were underway to escalate the programme throughout the county to reach all the victims in their respective areas. The beneficiaries of the supplies appreciated the County led efforts and said that the help was long overdue as their lives had been badly disrupted.

The exercise was facilitated by respective ward administrators with the help of village administrators and staff of the County Government.