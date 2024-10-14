Over 300 Kenyan nurses deployed to the UK as health cooperation deepens

Kenya has made significant strides in healthcare workforce development as part of its ongoing collaboration with the United Kingdom.

Speaking during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa highlighted the successful deployment of Kenyan nurses to the UK, a key milestone in the two countries’ healthcare cooperation.

Dr. Barasa noted that 307 Kenyan nurses have already been deployed to the UK, with an additional 76 flagged off in August 2023.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to address global shortages in healthcare professionals while offering Kenyan nurses international exposure and career development opportunities.

“The successful deployment of our nurses is a testament to the strength of our partnership with the UK,” Dr. Barasa stated.

“We are committed to further expanding this program to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare workers globally.”

The deployment of Kenyan nurses to the UK is a component of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on healthcare cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU, which focuses on workforce development, healthcare service delivery, and research, aims to boost Kenya’s healthcare capacity while supporting the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Dr. Barasa emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the workforce program to meet the increasing demand for healthcare professionals in the UK and other regions.

She also underscored the role of such partnerships in improving Kenya’s health service delivery, noting that the exchange of expertise benefits both nations.

Beyond workforce development, the meeting addressed broader healthcare initiatives, including the UK-Kenya Health Partnership and the Kenya-UK Health Alliance (KUKHA), which aim to foster collaboration in research, healthcare innovation, and universal health coverage.

Additionally, the ongoing partnership with KEMRI and the Wellcome Trust was praised for its impact on malaria reduction and COVID-19 response efforts.

Dr. Barasa highlighted the 30-year collaboration as a key contributor to Kenya’s public health advancements.

The issue of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) was also addressed during the meeting, with both sides recognizing it as a critical global health security challenge.

The UK’s Fleming Fund, which supports improved antimicrobial usage and data sharing, was lauded as a significant contributor to Kenya’s efforts in tackling AMR.

Dr. Barasa concluded by expressing gratitude for the UK’s support through the Global Fund, particularly in combating HIV, TB, and malaria, and emphasized the importance of building climate-resilient health systems in the face of growing climate change challenges.

Wigan reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s health sector and enhancing the ongoing collaboration through various initiatives.