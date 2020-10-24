Over 3,000 families cry for justice over grabbed land in Laikipia

Over 3,000 families in Laikipia North constituency are crying for justice over an alleged grabbing of their land by a private developer.

According to the villagers, the private developer invaded their land and is now to evict them from the area to pave way for development.

They are now appealing to the Chief Justice David Maraga to intervene following a court case they filed at the Nyeri High Court to stop the intended eviction on the 5,000 acres land has delayed for years.

Led by their chairman Saituk Kaparo, the families claim the land belonging to them is ancestral and that generations have lived in the area have their departed relatives buried there.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I have raised my children and grandchildren in this land; my father was also buried here. Those claiming to own this land are fraudsters who want to grab our birthright. Where were they for over four decades,” said Kaparo.

Another resident of the area David Ntaiyah said that they were willing to die defending their right to stay in the parcel of land.

“We are ready to die here on our land than be evicted. We have nowhere else to go. We appeal to the authorities to intervene and save our ancestral right,” Ntaiyah said.

Elsewhere, More than 600 families at Kwa Chocha area in Malindi are locked in a land dispute with a local businessman.

The families now want the government to issue them with title deeds, while the businessman is asking the government to buy the land at market rate and sub-divide it to the families.

The families claim they have been living on the piece of land for many years asking the government to issue them with the relevant land ownership documents