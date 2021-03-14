3,000 families in Nakuru informal settlements issued with title deeds

Over 3,000 families living in informal settlements in Nakuru County have been resettled and issued with title deeds under the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP).

Under the first phase of the programme that ends in the next one month, seven settlements have benefited from upgraded infrastructure, provision of water, lights and survey.

This came as the government announced that the second phase of the project which seeks to improve living conditions in the informal settlement would kick off in April.

This emerged when project officers handed over the last batch of the title deeds to Nakuru County after the completion of the planning and surveying of the settlements.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to Zenah Kurui, who is involved in urban planning in KISIP, a total number of 4,309 titles were to be processed for the seven settlements in the county.

Addressing the press in Naivasha during the ceremony, Kurui however noted that of the number they had processed 3,444 titles as there were land disputes involving the rest.

Areas that benefited under the survey programme include Kasarani, Elburgon A, Eastleigh Elburgon, Keringet, Kuresoi South, Crater Lake and Kongasis.

“As this exercise comes to an end, we are happy that over 3,400 families in informal settlements in Nakuru County have been resettled and issued with title deeds,” she said.

The senior officer identified double allocation and encroachment of public land as the major challenge they had recorded during the exercise.

On her part, the Chief Officer for land in the County Judyleah Waihenya noted that the exercise had complimented the ongoing titling programme by the county government.

According to her, the county with the support of the national government had processed a total of over 70,000 title deeds in the last two years.

“We had targeted processing over 100,000 titles deeds and this will be achieved in the next two months as we are committed to resolving the perennial land disputes in the county.

She said that Naivasha had become a hub of business adding that the issuance of the title deeds was a major boast to investors.

The registrar of land in Naivasha Phillip Odidah expressed his concern over an increase in land disputes in the sub-county adding that the ongoing titling programme would help resolve this.

“The biggest challenge we have in issuance of title deeds in Naivasha is double allocation and failure by land buying companies to surrender the mother titles for sub-division,” he said.